Videos: Watch Two New Trailers For THE MONGOL KHAN at the London Coliseum

Performances run at the London Coliseum 17 November – 3 December 2023.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

The producers of The Mongol Khan have released two trailers for the London staging of the production, working alongside venerated Mongolian Director Hero Baatar.

Trailer 1 shows never before seen footage from the epic production featuring amazing costumes and battle scenes.

Check out the first trailer below!

Trailer 2, directed by the show’s highly acclaimed Mongolian director Hero Baatar, who is also a film and TV director, was specially filmed on location in the Steppe.

Check out the second trailer below!

The Mongol Khan Director Hero Baatar said: ‘It's fascinating to learn about the historical influence of drama in Mongolian culture and the notable figure of Danzanravjaa who created theatrical dramas in the 19th century in Mongolia. The tradition of families singing epics in the evenings also highlights the rich theatrical culture in Mongolia.

Indeed, presenting a Mongolian drama in England, the birthplace of William Shakespeare, can be seen as a significant historical event and a unique cultural exchange. The fact that this event is only a month away is incredibly exciting, and it's an opportunity to bridge cultural gaps and share the beauty of Mongolian theatre with an international audience. It's a testament to the power of theatre and storytelling to transcend borders and bring people from different cultures together. I hope this play leaves a lasting impression on all those who have the chance to experience it.’

This lavish, large-scale production, with an ensemble of over 70 performers, has run for over 100 performances in Mongolia. Based on historical events, the show explores Mongolian culture and history through music, dance, dialogue and puppetry, with elaborate sets and costumes, all inspired by traditional nomadic culture and tradition. 

Mongolia 2000 years ago. A brutal succession battle threatens the very stability of the Empire. As the great Khan struggles to maintain his supremacy, a plot hatches that will forever alter the balance of power.

This spectacular production celebrates 60 years of Anglo-Mongolian relations and cultural exchange. Bordered by China and Russia, Mongolia is one of the world’s best kept secrets as a travel destination for adventure-fuelled people and lovers of luxury alike. Captivating, rugged expanses, stunningly beautiful landscapes, a vast unspoilt wilderness, extremely welcoming people and nomadic tribes with rich traditions, Mongolia has it all. The Mongol Khan serves as an introduction to this country and its history to give would-be travellers a taste of the culture and history.

The Mongol Khan has all the ingredients of a classic tragedy. Jealousy, mistaken identity, adultery, rivalry, sacrifice, succession and the struggle for power. The stability of an Empire is at stake and the story culminates in an epic battle. It’s a multi-sensory feast, the like of which audiences will never have experienced before.

The Mongol Khan was written in 1998 by renowned Mongolian writer and poet Lkhagvasuren Bavuu and was revived in April 2022 at the Mongolian State Academic Theatre of Drama directed by highly-acclaimed Mongolian director Hero Baatar. The production has taken inspiration from historical events, archaeological findings, traditional nomadic dances, and the music of the ancient Hun culture of Central Asia from the Hunnu Empire period, and is produced by Hero Entertainment, Wild Yak Productions and Maktub Productions.




