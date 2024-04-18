Videos: Cast and Creative Team Discuss THE CHERRY ORCHARD at the Donmar Warehouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In two all new videos, members of the cast and creative team discuss The Cherry Orchard, now playing at the Donmar Warehouse. Performances run through 22 June 2024. Check out the videos below!

Director Benedict Andrews

Members of the Cast

About The Cherry Orchard

Can anyone persuade Ranevskaya and her aristocratic household that the world is changing, and they must too?

Following internationally acclaimed productions of The Seagull (Belvoir St Theater, Sydney) and Three Sisters (Young Vic, London), director Benedict Andrews has a reputation as one of the world’s leading interpreters of Chekhov.

For the Donmar Warehouse he stages the great writer’s final play. It’s a work that predicted and captured the end of an era, but is timeless in its humanity, prescience, humour and pathos. The Cherry Orchard is Chekhov’s masterpiece.

Making her London debut as Ranevskaya is Nina Hoss, one of Germany’s most celebrated stage and screen actors, best known to UK audiences for her roles in Homeland and Tár. The cast also includes two-time BAFTA award winner Adeel Akhtar (Sherwood, Murdered by My Father) returning to the London stage for the first time since 2015.