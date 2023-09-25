Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW

The show will premiere at the Watford Palace Theatre on 12 October, before heading off to more than 50 further venues.

Sep. 25, 2023

Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventures for big imaginations are leaping from page to stage, as the beloved ‘Who’s in Your Book?' series, makes its debut as a brand-new musical show.

Full casting has been announced for ‘There’s a Monster in Your Show, which will premiere at the Watford Palace Theatre on 12 October, before heading off to more than 50 further venues around the UK! The latest info can be found at Click Here

The cast will feature actor/puppeteers Charlie Daniels (Hey Duggee, Sarah and Duck's Big Top Birthday and His Dark Materials (BBC), Josh Macrow (The Furchester Hotel Live, Sarah and Duck’s Big Top Birthday), Ben Murrell (In The Night Garden Live, Twirlywoos Live, Very Hungry Caterpillar, Elmer and the Patchwork Elephant, Goosebumps Alive' (The Vaults London), ASHTON OWEN (Twirlywoos Live, Smartest Giant in Town, Mr Men) and Gil Sidaway (The Happy Prince, Newbies).

A high-energy 50-minute adventure featuring lively original music, this show is the perfect introduction to live theatre.

Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage. Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

There's a Monster in Your Show... and he can't wait to meet you!

Tom Fletcher said, “I’m so excited to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book,' come to life on stage! Theatre is such an important way to introduce children to the arts and ‘There’s a Monster In Your Show’ is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families. I’m so looking forward to seeing their reactions first-hand."

The production is presented by MEI Theatrical, the team who have brought some of the world’s best loved family brands to the stage including Twirlywoos Live, Sarah & Duck and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. 

There’s a Monster in Your Show is adapted for the stage by Zoe Bourn (Thomas & Friends, Fireman Sam, Mr Men Little Miss). A keen advocate of children’s literacy and the accessibility of story books, she is thrilled to be part of the creative team introducing this debut show to fans of Tom’s book series.  The show has design by Laura McEwen (Oh, No George!, The Singing Mermaid and Twirlywoos Live) and puppets created by Keith Frederick (Twirlywoos, Jack V Giant, Dog’s Don’t Do Ballet). Katie Haygarth is Associate Director.

New music will be composed by Tom Fletcher and Barrie Bignold.

The show is directed by Miranda Larson who adapted Tom Fletcher’s The Christmasaurus and the YouTube phenomena Little Baby Bum for the stage. Other UK theatre credits include the current tours of Milkshake Monkey’s Musical and Fireman Sam Saves The Circus. Puppet direction is by Roman Stefanski, associate director at Polka Theatre (Sarah & Duck and Twirlywoos).

The Who's in Your Book? picture-book series by Tom Fletcher and Greg Abbot is published by Puffin.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

