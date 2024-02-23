Video: Watch the Trailer for WAITING FOR GODOT Starring Lucian Msamati and Ben Whishaw

Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, directed by James Macdonald, starring Lucian Msamati (Estragon) and Ben Whishaw (Vladimir), will play a limited run at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 13 September until 14 December 2024.

Watch the trailer below!

Didi and Gogo wait by a tree for a man named Godot. They don’t know who he is, why they are meeting or what time he is coming – only that something incredible could happen when he does…

“Let us do something, while we have the chance… at this place, at this moment of time, all mankind is us, whether we like it or not. Let us make the most of it before it is too late!”