Video: Watch an All New Trailer For MACBETH at Leeds Playhouse, Starring Ash Hunter

An all new trailer has been released from Macbeth at Leeds Playhouse, starring Hamilton and Bridgerton star Ash Hunter. Check out the video below!

Hunter plays the tortured but determined would-be king in the thrilling new video, giving audiences a glimpse of the power and presence he will bring to the role when Macbeth opens in the Playhouse's Quarry theatre on 5-23 March.

Mud-spattered and cold, he walks with concentrated purpose across Ilkley Moor - standing in for the hills of Dunsinane - searching for a clue to his ultimate destiny.

Hunter played Alexander Hamilton in the hit West End musical in 2018/19 and starred as Heathcliff in Emma Rice’s acclaimed production of Wuthering Heights at The National Theatre.

Jessica Baglow stars alongside him as Lady Macbeth in Director Amy Leach and Set & Costume Designer Hayley Grindle’s epic take on Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy. She achieved widespread acclaim in the role when the production was first staged at the Playhouse in 2022. Jessica has worked extensively in theatre, film and TV since childhood, appearing as a series regular in both ITV’s Where The Heart Is and the BBC’s Waterloo Road. Her extensive theatre credits include Pericles at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, for which she received an Ian Charleson Award Commendation.



