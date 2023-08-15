Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End

The trailer shows off the award-winning choreography, costumes and design live in ultra-HD.  

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 3 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 4 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices

An all new trailer has been released for the West End production of SIX. Featuring the current West End company Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Aragon), Baylie Carson (Boleyn), Claudia Kariuki (Seymour), Dionne Ward-Anderson (Cleves), Koko Basigara (Howard), and Roxanne Couch (Parr), the trailer has been produced using the drone and ‘bullet-time’ camera technology, showing off the award-winning choreography, costumes and design live in ultra-HD.  

Check out the video below!

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again… 

Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common. 

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, 

the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story. 

The trailer is released as the global Queendom hits 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond.  

Producer Andy Barnes said, “It’s now been SIX years since SIX first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe, and we’re delighted to mark that anniversary, and the shows incredible fans, the Queendom, by releasing our brand-new trailer. We and the cast had great fun filming it with drones and cranes, in front of our live audience from the Queendom, and we are all very proud to share it with them and everyone else.”

The crowning glory of the West End, Broadway and beyond, SIX, created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is currently booking in the West End until 28 April 2024 at the Vaudeville Theatre.  

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, a Whatsonstage award, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York, across the UK on its current sell-out, record-breaking tour, with two concurrent North American tours, a recent Australian tour and forthcoming productions due to play Korea, Holland and Canada. 

The show’s 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer in January 2019 at the Arts Theatre. In 2020, SIX transferred for a short West End season at the Lyric Theatre before opening at its current home, the Vaudeville theatre in November 2021. 

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. The current West End Queens are supported by their talented alternates Monique Ashe-Palmer, Danielle Rose, Leah Vassell, Rachel Rawlinson and Esme Rothero






RELATED STORIES

1
West End SIX Will Be Filmed Live From The Vaudeville Theatre on 1 July Photo
West End SIX Will Be Filmed Live From The Vaudeville Theatre on 1 July

Six the Musical will be filmed in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre next month! The film, recorded for future release, will immortalise the hit West End production and feature the original West End Queens.

2
Photos: New Shots of the Queens of the SIX UK Tour! Photo
Photos: New Shots of the Queens of the SIX UK Tour!

The multi award-winning musical phenomenon SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, in on tour in the UK and we have your first look!

3
VIDEO: SIXs Natalie Pilkington Accepts Proposal On Stage! Photo
VIDEO: SIX's Natalie Pilkington Accepts Proposal On Stage!

After a performance of the Six UK tour, the theatre was treated to an extra special on-stage surprise... Natalie Pilkington, a swing in the production who was playing Anne Boleyn at the performance, was proposed to on stage by her boyfriend Andy McGuire!

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West EndVideo: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZVideo: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway, Plus Watch a Behind the Scenes Video!Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway, Plus Watch a Behind the Scenes Video!
Video: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In ChicagoVideo: MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago

Videos

Video: Watch An All New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video Video: Watch An All New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
EL MAGO POP
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You