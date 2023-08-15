Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End

An all new trailer has been released for the West End production of SIX. Featuring the current West End company Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Aragon), Baylie Carson (Boleyn), Claudia Kariuki (Seymour), Dionne Ward-Anderson (Cleves), Koko Basigara (Howard), and Roxanne Couch (Parr), the trailer has been produced using the drone and ‘bullet-time’ camera technology, showing off the award-winning choreography, costumes and design live in ultra-HD.

Check out the video below!

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again…

Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band,

the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

The trailer is released as the global Queendom hits 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond.

Producer Andy Barnes said, “It’s now been SIX years since SIX first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe, and we’re delighted to mark that anniversary, and the shows incredible fans, the Queendom, by releasing our brand-new trailer. We and the cast had great fun filming it with drones and cranes, in front of our live audience from the Queendom, and we are all very proud to share it with them and everyone else.”

The crowning glory of the West End, Broadway and beyond, SIX, created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is currently booking in the West End until 28 April 2024 at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, a Whatsonstage award, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York, across the UK on its current sell-out, record-breaking tour, with two concurrent North American tours, a recent Australian tour and forthcoming productions due to play Korea, Holland and Canada.

The show’s 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer in January 2019 at the Arts Theatre. In 2020, SIX transferred for a short West End season at the Lyric Theatre before opening at its current home, the Vaudeville theatre in November 2021.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton. The current West End Queens are supported by their talented alternates Monique Ashe-Palmer, Danielle Rose, Leah Vassell, Rachel Rawlinson and Esme Rothero.