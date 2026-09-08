Video: PRIDE Reveals Trailer Ahead of 2026 London Run

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A newly released reveal trailer for PRIDE offers the first look at the 2026 London staging of the story, arriving via Official London Theatre ahead of the production's run. The clip sets the scene in 1984 Britain, a country the trailer describes as being in turmoil amid Margaret Thatcher's confrontation with the coal industry and the onset of the AIDS crisis.

The narrative follows 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton, who brings together a group of lesbian and gay campaigners to form what the source material calls an 'unlikely alliance' with striking miners in South Wales. Facing widespread opposition, the two communities are shown bonding over shared nights out and a mutual sense of humor, forging what the trailer describes as solidarity and hope that would go on to transform both groups.

The trailer positions PRIDE as a London stage adaptation drawing on this real-world history of cross-community activism during the miners' strike, with ticketing now available through Official London Theatre ahead of the show's 2026 engagement.

The reveal trailer focuses on tone and setting rather than full production details, emphasizing the Culture Clash and eventual friendship between the two groups as its central hook for London audiences.

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