Video: Michael Morpurgo Reunites With Joey the Horse-Puppet at WAR HORSE at the National Theatre

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A group of community choirs performed songs from War Horse to celebrate its return to our Olivier Theatre. Author Sir Michael Morpurgo and life-sized horse puppet Joey joined in! See the video!

Based on Michael Morpurgo’s beloved novel, adapted by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, War Horse has become the most successful play in the history of The National Theatre, winning more than 25 major awards including the Tony Award for ‘Best Play’ and has been seen by over 8.8 million people worldwide. It returns to captivate a whole new generation - now playing until 30 July 2026.

War Horse tells the remarkable story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. It is a timeless story of love, courage and friendship, brought to life by astonishing life-sized horses from Handspring Puppet Company and a stirring musical score.

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