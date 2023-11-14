Video: Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN

The first track has been released from the major new musical Starter for Ten, based on the novel by bestselling author David Nicholls. The track 'Touched by an Angel' features the core company, with lead vocals by Adam Bregman (as 'Brian') and Emily Lane (as 'Alice'). Check out the video below!

The 80s-inspired original score and lyrics are composed by queer, pop-punk composers Tom Rasmussen (who is currently on tour across the UK, and recently supported Rina Sawayama and Self Esteem on tour with their debut album, Body Building) and Hatty Carman. 'Touched by an Angel' video by JAM+POST and music production by Jon Rasmussen.

This bright, big-hearted show will receive its world premiere at Bristol Old Vic from 29 February – 30 March 2024 and is based on the hilarious coming-of-age novel by David Nicholls (One Day, Us, Sweet Sorrow) and the popular 2006 film adaptation starring James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden and Rebecca Hall. This tale of love, class and growing up in the 1980s is set in Bristol against the backdrop of legendary British quiz show University Challenge.



Adam Bregman plays the Southend-born, Bristol-bound undergraduate, ‘Brian’ (Sing Street - Huntington Theatre; Bar Mitzvah Boy - Upstairs At The Gatehouse). Making her stage debut, Eubha Akilade takes the role of ‘Rebecca’, Stephenson Ardern-Sodje plays ‘Spencer’ ('Spike' in Rock Follies - Chichester Festival Theatre; 'Simba' in Disney’s The Lion King and Hamilton - Cameron Mackintosh Ltd), Miracle Chance plays ‘Lucy’ (The Witches - National Theatre; Priscilla Queen of the Desert - Queens Theatre, Hornchurch), the role of ‘Alice’ is played by Emily Lane. ('Anna' in Frozen - West End), and Will Jennings plays ‘Patrick’, (Les Miserables; The Mousetrap and Avenue Q - all West End).



Further casting to be announced soon when the lead roles of Professor Bowman, Brian’s mum Irene Jackson, and the iconic quizmaster Bamber Gascoigne will be revealed.



Starter for Ten has book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, Artistic Directors of Antic Productions. Music and lyrics are composed by Tom Rasmussen and Hatty Carman. The production will be directed by Charlie Parham, choreographed by Shelley Maxwell, with set and costume design by Olivier Award-nominee Frankie Bradshaw, sound design by Gregory Clarke and casting by Will Burton for GBC.



Speaking today about their inspiration, composers Tom Rasmussen and Hatty Carman said of the music:

“When we began thinking about the music that would soundtrack our adaptation of David Nicholls’s Starter For Ten, we started in the pages of the book. It’s a text totally rich with music from when the book is set—1985—and each character has their own specific musical tastes, which, as music does, illuminates their internal worlds so brilliantly. It made sense that Brian, our lead and a could-be working class hero, is into The Cure, The Smiths, Kate Bush.

Yes, it’s ‘80s — and it’s British. So often when we think of ‘80s music we think of gloss, of late ‘80s glamour. But Starter for Ten is a total love letter to the subcultures of the early eighties, from post-punk to the New Romantics. It’s about experimental synths, drum machines, and of course—the musician’s greatest weapon—the guitar.

The first track we’re releasing from the show — 'Touched by an Angel' — is when Brian sees the supposed girl of his dreams for the first time. It’s the punk ballad of a lovesick Essex Boy, one who loves to quote Brontë.”



