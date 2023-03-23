Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Jamie Bogyo and Laura Pitt-Pulford Sing 'Seeing Is Believing' From ASPECTS OF LOVE

Performances begin on 12 May 2023, with a press night on 25 May 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  

It was announced yesterday that Olivier Award-nominated Laura Pitt-Pulford will join the cast of Aspects of Love to play Rose, Anna Unwin will play Jenny and the internationally renowned soprano, Danielle De Niese will play Giulietta. They join the previously announced Michael Ball as George, and Jamie Bogyo, who will play Alex, the role originated by Michael in 1989.

Check out an all new video below of Laura Pitt-Pulford and Jamie Bogyo performing 'Seeing is Believing'!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated musical Aspects of Love comes to the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season. Performances begin on 12 May 2023, with a press night on 25 May 2023.

In ravaged post war France, beautiful actress Rose Vibert finds herself homeless and penniless after her hoped-for career break play closes early. Invited to a country villa by a love struck young American, Alex Dillingham, she impulsively accepts. When unexpectedly interrupted by Alex's distinguished uncle George, everything changes.

So begins a tumultuous 20-year love story, entwining the three of them and George's mistress, the feisty artist Giulietta. Everything changes once again when Rose's daughter Jenny turns 18.





From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


