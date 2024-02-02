Video: Inside Rehearsal For the New Musical BEFORE AFTER

The production opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough (Little) on 9 February, with previews from 7 February.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

The Grey Area has released rehearsal footage for the UK stage première of new British musical Before After by Stuart Matthew Price and Timothy Knapman, following a record-breaking live stream from Southwark Playhouse in 2020. Grey Area’s Artistic Director, Georgie Rankcom, will direct Grace Mouat (Six) and Jacob Fowler (Heathers) in this musical love story about a couple given a second shot at happiness.

The production opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough (Little) on 9 February, with previews from 7 February, and runs until 2 March 2024.

Before After received a UK workshop in the studio space at The Other Palace (previously known as the St. James Theatre), and has had successful productions in Japan and on tour around the Netherlands. This will be the UK première of the show.

in love. But Ben doesn’t remember her at all. What went so terribly wrong in the past, and is there a chance that, in the present, these two lovers might just find their happy ever after, after all?

With sweeping romantic music, Before After takes the audience on a hugely emotional journey in the life of a very unusual couple. 


 





