Video: Inside Press Night for All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at The Old Vic
See Indira Varma, Mercedes Bahleda, Nancy Crane and more!
Check out footage from press night of The Old Vic's Glengarry Glen Ross with an all-female cast. The production will run through July 18, 2026. It is staged by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber.
The cast features Rosa Salazar as Roma and Olivier Award-winning actress Indira Varma as Levene, Mercedes Bahleda as Lingk, Nancy Crane as Aaronow, Dorothea Myer-Bennett as Williamson, Florence Odumosu as Baylen, and Niky Wardley as Moss.
Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production HERE!