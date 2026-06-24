Video: Inside Press Night for All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at The Old Vic

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Check out footage from press night of The Old Vic's Glengarry Glen Ross with an all-female cast. The production will run through July 18, 2026. It is staged by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber.

The cast features Rosa Salazar as Roma and Olivier Award-winning actress Indira Varma as Levene, Mercedes Bahleda as Lingk, Nancy Crane as Aaronow, Dorothea Myer-Bennett as Williamson, Florence Odumosu as Baylen, and Niky Wardley as Moss.

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production HERE!

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