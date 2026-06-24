 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Inside Press Night for All-Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at The Old Vic

See Indira Varma, Mercedes Bahleda, Nancy Crane and more!

By:

Check out footage from press night of The Old Vic's Glengarry Glen Ross with an all-female cast. The production will run through July 18, 2026. It is staged by Tony Award-winning director Patrick Marber.

The cast features Rosa Salazar as Roma and Olivier Award-winning actress Indira Varma as Levene, Mercedes Bahleda as Lingk, Nancy Crane as Aaronow, Dorothea Myer-Bennett as Williamson, Florence Odumosu as Baylen, and Niky Wardley as Moss.

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job. Read BroadwayWorld's review of the production HERE!

Buy Tickets to Glengarry Glen Ross



Glengarry Glen Ross

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $95
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts

Recommended For You








Show Info Buy Tickets