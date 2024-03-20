Video: First Listen to 'One Hundred Thousand Million Stars' From YOUR LIE IN APRIL Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An all new video has been released of Zheng Xi Yong and Rumi Sutton singing 'One Hundred Thousand Million Stars', the first English recording of a song from manga musical 'Your Lie in April'.

Check out the video above!

The European premiere of the manga stage musical Your Lie in April The Musical in Concert, will be performed at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday 8 & Tuesday 9 April at 7.30pm and Tuesday 9 April at 2.30pm.

After 10 sold-out West End performances of ‘Death Note The Musical in Concert’, its producers are to stage the European premiere of another musical adaptation of a manga favourite story, ‘Your Lie in April - The Musical’, which also has music by Multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award nominated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Jekyll & Hyde’, ‘Death Note The Musical’).



Based on ‘Your Lie in April’, a seven and half-million-selling manga worldwide, by Naoshi Arakawa published by KODANSHA LTD., this musical will get its premiere in the West End at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday 8 April and Tuesday 9 April, 2024.



One of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in manga history, ‘Your Lie in April - The Musical’ brings to life the poignant story of Kōsei Arima, a young piano prodigy, and his inability to play following his mother’s death. He strikes a friendship with violinist Kaori Miyazono and she slowly encourages him to perform again.



The romantic drama has previously been adapted into a 22-part anime television series and a live-action film. Now get ready to experience the magic of ‘Your Lie in April’ in a whole new dimension... on the stage!



Frank Wildhorn said: “I watched the anime of ‘Your Lie in April’ and when I was done crying, I raced to the piano and wrote it inone fit of inspiration. It’s a love letter to the healing power of music, a coming-of-age story with truly universal themes of family, friendship, loss, first love and the bridge between childhood and becoming a young adult. I’m thrilled for West End audiences to hear the English language debut.”



‘Your Lie in April -The Musical’ has many members of the same creative team as ‘Death Note - The Musical’, including director Nick Winston (‘Bonnie & Clyde’) and designer Justin Williams (‘Wonderville Magic & Illusion’).