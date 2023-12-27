Video: Dujonna Gift & Sam Tutty Sing 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

The production is running through 20 January 2024.
Kiln Theatre is presenting the new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).
Watch Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty sung 'If I Believed' below!
The production is running through 20 January 2024. The show features Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical).
This new Kiln production, completing the theatre’s current season, is written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson.
