Video: Dujonna Gift & Sam Tutty Sing 'If I Believed' From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

The production is running through 20 January 2024.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

Kiln Theatre is presenting the new British musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). 

Watch Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty sung 'If I Believed' below!

The production is running through 20 January 2024. The show features Dujonna Gift (Hamilton) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen – Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical).

This new Kiln production, completing the theatre’s current season, is written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and is directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson


