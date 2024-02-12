Video: Behind the Scenes of MADE IN DAGENHAM, Starring Pixie Lott, Killian Donnelly and Bonnie Langford

Pixie Lott, Killian Donnelly and Bonnie Langford lead the cast of the 10th Anniversary Concert of Made in Dagenham. The performance is on The London Palladium on Saturday 16 March.

In an all new video, get a first look as the cast meet for the first time. Check out the video below!

Inspired by a true story and based on the hit film, MADE IN DAGENHAM is a powerhouse musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what's right. With a critically acclaimed score, this raucously funny show really is the ultimate feel-good night out.

About Made in Dagenham

“If you want something done, ask a busy woman…”

Essex, 1968. When Ford’s Dagenham car plant drops female workers’ pay, mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against the mighty company and the corrupted union supposed to protect them. As the women’s journey grows, so does the pressure. Can Rita keep up the fight and the happy home she’s built?



Enduringly funny, touching and timeless, MADE IN DAGENHAM shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together.