Video: Behind the Scenes of CAPTAIN AMAZING at Southwark Playhouse Borough

Ahead of the revival of Captain Amazing opening in just two weeks, an all new video is giving a behind the scenes look of the show, featuring interviews with the show's creative team. Check out the video here!

The 10 year anniversary production of Alistair McDowall’s critically acclaimed Captain Amazing will open at Southwark Playhouse Borough this May, with previews from 1st May. Tickets are on sale now!

Returning to play the titular character will be Mark Weinman who previously inhabited the role to critical acclaim and who the piece was initially written for. Once again, Clive Judd directs with re-imagined lighting and projection from Will Monks, sound design from Asaf Zohar and set design from Georgia de Grey.

Captain Amazing tells the story of the transformative power of fatherhood, everyday acts of courage and how even the invincible aren’t immune to tragedy. Award-winning Alistair McDowall’s funny, inventive and poignant one-man show was showered with glittering reviews after its world premiere at Live Theatre, Newcastle and the 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, receiving a national tour in 2014.

Have you ever met a superhero? A real superhero? What if superheroes were all around us, quietly walking the streets, working in offices, or taking their children to school? Mark, a reticent young man, is impelled into articulacy, action and superherodom by the arrival of his daughter, Emily. You see, some superheroes don’t know they are superheroes until they become fathers.