Video: BILLY ELLIOT's Billys Perform 'Electricity' for Elton John

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Billy Elliot the Musical will open at Sunderland Empire on 4 November 2026 where it will run until 28 November 2026. Watch the four boys who will play the title role perform 'Electricity' for Elton John!

Edinburgh Playhouse (19 January – 6 February 2027) ahead of its first return to the West End in over 10 years, playing a limited West End season at the Adelphi Theatre from 12 February – 31 July 2027.

The four boys who will play the title role in the national tour and limited West End season of the original award-winning production of Billy Elliot the Musical are Noah Mannion (12 years old from Stockport), Rafferty Smale (12 years old from Leigh-on-Sea), Spencer Collins (13 years old from California) and William Gurney (12 years old from Berkshire).

Original Billy Elliot, Liam Mower, will return to the show to play 'Older Billy'. Liam was one of three boys who created the role when the musical first opened in 2005, winning an Olivier Award for his performance.

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