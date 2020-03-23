Victoria Hamilton-Barritt Joins Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA as Stepmother

It has been announced that Victoria Hamilton-Barritt has joined the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming production of Cinderella as the stepmother!

Hamilton-Barritt took to twitter to express her excitement over the casting!

My dreams of being a Fairytale villain has been answered!



I can't wait to be part of getting @ALWCinderella into the #westend



A beautiful story with bite, edge and writing and songs that will have you hooked!



Bring on our summer of excitement and positive energy..x pic.twitter.com/FY2by9pVLM - Vix Hamilton-Barritt (@VixHamBarritt) March 22, 2020

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt has starred in the West End productions of Death of a Salesman, The Wild Party, Murder Ballad, In the Heights, and A Chorus Line.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in the new production at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The production, a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, is based on an original idea by Emerald Fennell, the Emmy Award nominated lead scriptwriter of the second season of international smash hit Killing Eve, with a brand new score from the legendary composer and lyrics by David Zippel.



Fennell's new film A Promising Young Woman, that she has written and directed and which stars Carey Mulligan, will open this Spring. As an actress she played Patsy Mount on the BBC's Call The Midwife and currently depicts Camilla Parker Bowles on the Netflix hit The Crown.

The show's lyrics are by David Zippel, a multi-award winner for Broadway productions including City of Angels, The Goodbye Girl, The Woman in White and Liza at the Palace, as well as for work on film including Disney's Hercules and Mulan, both of which received Oscar nominations.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography from Joann Hunter, who previously partnered on School of Rock and the recent, sold out production of Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at The London Palladium.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You