Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

VIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE

The Royal Variety Performance aired on 20 December.

Dec. 27, 2022  

The London Youth Choir performed 'Sing,' written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Gary Barlow on the Royal Variety Performance 2022. The Royal Variety Performance aired on 20 December. The star-studded event was recorded on Thursday 1st December.

Check out a clip of the performance below!

When Sunset Boulevard joined School Of Rock, Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway in February 2017, Andrew Lloyd Webber became the only person to equal the record set in 1953 by Rodgers and Hammerstein with four Broadway shows running concurrently. Other musicals he has composed include Aspects Of Love, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Love Never Dies.

His production of School Of Rock is the first British musical to have world premiered on Broadway. He has co-produced his own shows including Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera and as a solo producer he presented the groundbreaking Bombay Dreams which introduced the double Oscar winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman to the Western stage. Other productions include the Olivier Award Winning Daisy Pulls It Off and La Bete, the record breaking London Palladium production of The Sound Of Music and The Wizard of Oz.

He owns seven West End Theatres including the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the London Palladium and The Other Palace which provides a unique London home for new musicals in development. Every penny of profit from his theatres is re-invested in the buildings. The Theatre Royal Drury Lane is currently the subject of a £60million refurbishment.

He is passionate about the importance of music in education and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation has become one of Britain's leading charities supporting the arts and music.

As a composer and producer, Lloyd Webber is one of an elite group of artists to have achieved EGOT status by receiving an Emmy, four Grammys including Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Requiem, his setting of the Latin Requiem mass, an Oscar and eight Tony Awards including the 2018 Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. He has won seven Oliviers and a Golden Globe and his honours include the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, and the Kennedy Center Honor.

He was knighted in 1992 and created a life peer in 1997. To mark his 70th birthday, his bestselling autobiography Unmasked was published by HarperCollins in March 2018.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; The Curve Leads Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; The Curve Leads Favourite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favourite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage, returning to the Dominion Theatre in January!
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £45 for ONE W Photo
Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £45 for ONE WOMAN SHOW
Following sensational critical acclaim One Woman Show played sold out runs at Soho Theatre London and Traverse Theatre Edinburgh and was called “the single hottest ticket in the capital right now” (Time Out). Boxing Day Theatre Sale: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £45.
Part of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and February Photo
Part of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and February
VAULT Festival 2023 will see Part of the Main present three diverse and engaging productions over three weeks. Learn more about the upcoming productions here!

More Hot Stories For You


AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, IslingtonAND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, Islington
December 28, 2022

It's the best place in the world so why would anyone burn it down? Can these two cowboys figure it out before time is up? In this thrilling hour of clowning, physical theatre and comedy it's a race against time to capture the culprit, put out the metaphorical fires and save the show. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West EndPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End
December 27, 2022

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage, returning to the Dominion Theatre in January!
VIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCEVIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE
December 27, 2022

Watch a clip of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Variety performance with Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone, and the London Youth Choir.
Part of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and FebruaryPart of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and February
December 23, 2022

VAULT Festival 2023 will see Part of the Main present three diverse and engaging productions over three weeks. Learn more about the upcoming productions here!
ALL IN GOOD TIME Comes to the VAULT FestivalALL IN GOOD TIME Comes to the VAULT Festival
December 22, 2022

All in Good Time is a bold new onstage celebration of divergent perspectives of time: featuring movement, poetry, ADHD time travel, projection, (entirely optional) audience interaction, dodos, disco balls, and whatever else we have time for.
share