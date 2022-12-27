VIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE

The London Youth Choir performed 'Sing,' written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Gary Barlow on the Royal Variety Performance 2022. The Royal Variety Performance aired on 20 December. The star-studded event was recorded on Thursday 1st December.

Check out a clip of the performance below!

When Sunset Boulevard joined School Of Rock, Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera on Broadway in February 2017, Andrew Lloyd Webber became the only person to equal the record set in 1953 by Rodgers and Hammerstein with four Broadway shows running concurrently. Other musicals he has composed include Aspects Of Love, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Love Never Dies.



His production of School Of Rock is the first British musical to have world premiered on Broadway. He has co-produced his own shows including Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera and as a solo producer he presented the groundbreaking Bombay Dreams which introduced the double Oscar winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman to the Western stage. Other productions include the Olivier Award Winning Daisy Pulls It Off and La Bete, the record breaking London Palladium production of The Sound Of Music and The Wizard of Oz.



He owns seven West End Theatres including the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the London Palladium and The Other Palace which provides a unique London home for new musicals in development. Every penny of profit from his theatres is re-invested in the buildings. The Theatre Royal Drury Lane is currently the subject of a £60million refurbishment.



He is passionate about the importance of music in education and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation has become one of Britain's leading charities supporting the arts and music.



As a composer and producer, Lloyd Webber is one of an elite group of artists to have achieved EGOT status by receiving an Emmy, four Grammys including Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Requiem, his setting of the Latin Requiem mass, an Oscar and eight Tony Awards including the 2018 Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. He has won seven Oliviers and a Golden Globe and his honours include the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, and the Kennedy Center Honor.



He was knighted in 1992 and created a life peer in 1997. To mark his 70th birthday, his bestselling autobiography Unmasked was published by HarperCollins in March 2018.