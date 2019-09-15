VIDEO: Watch Rebecca Lock Sing A Song From Caroline Kay's New Original Irish Musical

Caroline Kay's recent solo gig at The Crazy Coqs featured an array of songs, some special guests, and a healthy dose of banter throughout! One of these was a stunning performance by Rebecca Lock of a song from Daisy called "It Is What It Is'".

This number is sung by the character of Mother in the show, at a point in the story when her family is struggling to face their difficult reality. Lock is accompanied on keys by the brilliant Joe Davison (of Auburn Jam Music).

Speaking about the song, Lock said: "I always love to sing new writing, but Caroline Kay's wonderfully moving music and clever lyrics make it a truly exquisite experience... Caroline makes it very easy for the actor because her songs are so rich."

Watch the video below by West End Video!

Kay performed some numbers from both of her original EPs - Notes (2017), and tricks (2019) and, along with some of her special guests, also showcased some material from her new original Irish musical Daisy.

Kay hopes to stage her musical in London soon, with direction by Séimí Campbell, and ultimately dreams of taking it to Dublin, where the show is set.





