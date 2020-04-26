On 11 November 2018, the To The Moon and Back charity concert, organised by Bronté Barbé, was held at The Other Palace. As part of this fundraiser, the then alternate lead role in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Luke Bayer, sang "Don't Even Know It" from the show, with backing vocals by Katharine Moraz (One Man, Two Guvnors, Avenue Q, War Horse), Dan Buckley (The Book of Mormon, Loserville, Eugenius) and Gabriel Mokake (Hamilton, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple).

If you enjoy this video, please donate to the charities here

The concert was in memory of Bronté Barbé's father Mark and his wife Cath. It was a musical celebration, with songs from across the years and genres with, a focus on music that the couple loved and musicals that they enjoyed watching Bronte perform in. All proceeds raised went to the charities Mind and Second Hope.

In light of the current crisis for the charitable sector, Bronté Barbé and West End Video have decided to release more videos from the concert, in order to raise further funds for the two charities - in addition to videos released previously: Chloe Hart singing Never Enough, Dan Buckley singing Proud of Your Boy, and Gabriel Mokake singing Just Around The River Bend.

Bronté said at the concert: "After my dad's wife, Cath, passed I had planned to put on the concert in her memory. It was only just over a year after this that I unexpectedly lost my dad. When we lost Dad and Cath, it was completely uncharted territory, and the only people who understood the pain were those who were also living through loss.

"Being in isolation, unable to see friends and loved ones, with the news documenting the horrifying figures, it's a lot to take. I cannot begin to imagine what people are going through when they lose a loved one; some can only attend the funeral via a Facebook live and are unable to hold onto the people they need most.

"Mind and Second Hope are crying out for support, as so many others are, as the number of people reaching out to them is rapidly increasing. Mind - The mental health support charity has launched an emergency appeal for donations. Second Hope, the first UK charity for people living with advanced breast cancer, is solely run by volunteers and needs donations now more than ever."

Bronté is also doing a concert from her living room on 30 April at 4.30pm, with part proceeds donated to Second Hope and Mind. This is part of the Theatre Cafe and Lambert Jackson's Leave a Light on Series. Tickets are available here up until one hour before the performance.

Bronté Barbé is a musical theatre actress. Her work includes Carole King in Beautiful - the Carole King Musical UK and Ireland Tour, Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical and The BBC's search for Dorothy - Over the Rainbow.





