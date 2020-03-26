VIDEO: Watch David Hunter In Concert At The Other Palace

Article Pixel Mar. 26, 2020  

Recorded live at his series of sell-out gigs at The Other Palace, West End Video is proud to present David Hunter's original song, "Hand on my Heart". The song is the first of a series of live videos to be released from Hunter's gigs, featuring Andy Picton on cajon and Jamie Cameron on cello. With this new line-up of musicians, Hunter has promised studio recordings will follow, showcasing a collection of new songs.

"I can't believe it's taken me THIS long to bring these brilliant musicians together," Hunter said, "I've never heard my music sound so good and I'm kicking myself for waiting so long. But I'm so thrilled with this line-up and I can't wait to get them in the studio to release some new music."

Watch the video below by West End Video!

As well as a successful career in theatre, David Hunter is also an accomplished singer-songwriter. His most recent single "The Farm Song" and his EP Silver Linings are available on iTunes.



