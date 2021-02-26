VIDEO: Watch Courtney Stapleton, Tyrone Huntley, Alexia Khadime and Emma Kingston Sing 'Only A Moment'

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

The Barn Theatre today released the debut recording of the song "Only A Moment" by composer, lyricist and performer Matthew Harvey, featuring West End stars including Courtney Stapleton, Tyrone Huntley, Alexia Khadime & Emma Kingston.

Watch below!

Matthew Harvey, who has previously been seen on stage in Jesus Christ Superstar and Violet, has also today been announced as an associate artist. The ongoing collaboration will see him work with the Cirencester-based theatre on projects for both physical and digital theatre. The first project being a song cycle entitled Now or Never.

Soloists featured in the video are Alexia Khadime (Prince of Egypt, Wicked), Courtney Stapleton (Dear Evan Hansen, SIX), Emma Kingston (Les Miserables, Evita, In The Heights), Eloise Davies (Be More Chill, Grease), Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Avenue Q), Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, Wicked) and Matthew Harvey (Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Miserables).

The video also features vocalists Emanuel Alba, Katie Shearman, Charlie Johnson

and Darren Tough with Jessie Linden (drums), Laurent Judson (guitar), David Kadumukasa (cello) and mixing and additional orchestrations by Sean Green.

The video was filmed following strict COVID guidelines at Fiction Studios.

Further details on Now or Never will be revealed at a later date.