VIDEO: Watch An Exclusive Clip From Matthew Bourne's THE RED SHOES

This acclaimed adaptation of the classic dance film is coming to cinemas

Matthew Bourne's double Olivier Award-winning dance adaptation of the legendary film The Red Shoes will be released in cinemas nationwide from 30 September. To celebrate, we've got an exclusive clip - watch the video below!

Victoria Page lives to dance, but her ambitions become a battleground between the two men who inspire her passion. Bourne's magical adaptation of the classic Powell and Pressburger film is set to the achingly romantic music of Golden Age Hollywood composer Bernard Herrmann. The production is orchestrated by Terry Davies, with stunning designs by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis and projection design by Duncan McLean.

Filmed live at Sadler's Wells in London especially for cinemas, Matthew Bourne's The Red Shoes stars Ashley Shaw as Victoria Page, Adam Cooper as Boris Lermontov and Dominic North as Julian Craster. It's the seventh New Adventures production to be filmed in partnership with More2Screen and distributed to cinemas, and it was directed for the screen by Ross MacGibbon. Book tickets here

Watch Adam Cooper as Boris Lermontov below!

