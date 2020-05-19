VIDEO: The Showstoppers Create New Song 'Hello, Sorry!' in 24 Hours After Being Challenged by Jenna Russell

Yesterday, Olivier award-winning superstar Jenna Russell became the latest West End star to challenge The Showstoppers to compose a musical theatre song in just 24 hours.



Following Ramin Karimloo, Elaine Paige and Derren Brown, Jenna, who was due to star with Imelda Staunton and Andy Nyman in 'Hello, Dolly!' in the West End this summer, threw down the gauntlet for the improvisers to compose a new song about someone losing internet and phone reception during Lockdown in the style of 'Hello, Dolly!' - in just 24 hours!



The finished song and video - "Hello, Sorry!" - recorded by the cast who are all isolated from each other - has now been revealed.

Check out the video below!

Jenna's verdict? "BRILLIANT!" - and she immediately forwarded the song to all her 'Hello, Dolly!" co-stars.



Lyrics by Adam Meggido and Ali James.

Musical arrangements and production by Duncan Walsh Atkins

Cast: Jonathan Ainscough, Justin Brett, Joshua Jackson, Ali James & Philip Pellew.

Video editing: Andrew Pugsley



The Showstoppers' 24-Hour Song Challenges are in aid of The Care Workers Fund.

If you can, please give generously here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theshowstoppers24hours

