VIDEO: See Christine Allado, Scott Garnham, Aisha Jawando and More in the Trailer for EUROBEAT - THE PRIDE OF EUROPE

Additional cast members include Scott Paige, Claudia Kariuki, David Ribi, Sooz Kempner and more!

Apr. 6, 2021  

A new online version of EUROBEAT - The Pride of Europe will premiere on Stream.Theatre from 14 to 18 May 2021.

Check out the trailer below!

The show will be hosted by David O'Reilly's "Orla Board" as Marlene Cabana the glamorous mistress of ceremonies, with a cast led by Joanne Clifton (BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, The Rocky Horror Show, Flashdance), Tia Kofi (BBC Three's RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 2), Harriet Thorpe (BBC's The Brittas Empire, Cabaret) and Tom Read Wilson (C4's Celebs Go Dating, BBC's Celebrity Best Home Cook), the show will also star West End and musical theatre stars Christine Allado (Hamilton, The Prince of Egypt), Scott Garnham (Les Miserables, Billy Elliot, The Barricade Boys), Aisha Jawando (Tina in Tina, The Tina Turner Musical), Scott Paige (Cinderella, Nativity!), Claudia Kariuki, (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, School of Rock), David Ribi (Milkshake, Channel 5), comedian Sooz Kempner, Annell Odartey (WhatsonStage Awards), George Olney (Saturday Night Fever, Fiddler on the Roof), Alexzandra Sarimiento (Hamilton, Strictly Ballroom) and Jaime Tait (Motown, Beautiful).

EUROBEAT - The Pride of Europe has a book, music and lyrics by Craig Christie, is directed by Max Bex Roberts, choreographed by Callum Tempest and the musical supervisor is Adrian Kirk.

For more information visit: https://www.stream.theatre/home


