VIDEO: Jonny Labey and Gloria Onitiri Perform 'Letters Goodbye' From REHAB THE MUSICAL

The first video and song have been released released from REHAB THE MUSICAL, coming to the Playhouse Theatre in September.

"LETTERS GOODBYE" is sung by Jonny Labey and Gloria Onitiri. Director / Producer: Oliver Weait, D.O.P: Tom Orr, and Illustration / Animation: Victoria Hoover.

Check out the video below!

It's 1999 and jaded 26-year-old pop star, Kid Pop, finds himself in court, after being caught red handed in a drug fuelled tabloid sting. An understanding judge gives Kid the choice between jail time or six weeks in a rehabilitation centre. It seems a no-brainer: rehab will be a holiday. But how could Kid have got it so wrong?

'Rehab The Musical', at The Playground Theatre , Thursday 1 September - Saturday 17 September, has music & lyrics by Grant Black and Murray Lachlan Young, a book by Elliot Davis, and is directed and choreographed by Gary Lloyd ('Thriller Live' - 12 years in the West End, 'Heathers').

Cast: Keith Allen ('The Comic Strip Presents...', 'The Homecoming'), Jonny Labey (BBC 'EastEnders', 'Strictly Ballroom'), Gloria Onitiri (Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cinderella', 'The Bodyguard') and John Barr ('Batboy The Musical', 'Les Miserables') with more to be announced.

Creative team:

Director and Choreographer Gary Lloyd

Musical Supervisor & Arranger Simon Lee

Set & Lighting Designer Andrew Exeter

Sound Designer Chris Whybrow

Casting Director Debbie O'Brien

Producer Clive Black

Co-Producer Don Black

Associate Producer Jane Savidge

Jayne Meegan General Manager Blacklist Entertainment / Assistant Producer

General Manager Smart Entertainment