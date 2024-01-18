VIDEO: Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre

Get a first look at Till The Stars Come Down, which plays in the Dorfman Theatre from 24 January. Till the Stars Come Down is a passionate, heartbreaking and hilarious portrayal of a larger-than-life family struggling to come to terms with a changing world, written by former writer-in-residence Beth Steel and directed by Bijan Sheibani.

Everyone loves a wedding… It’s Sylvia and Marek’s wedding and you are all invited. Over the course of a hot summer’s day, a family gathers to welcome a newcomer into their midst. But as the vodka flows and dances are shared, passions boil over and the limits of love are tested.

What happens when the happiest day of your life opens the door to a new, frightening and uncertain future? Directed by Bijan Sheibani (A Taste of Honey, Barber Shop Chronicles), this new play by former National Theatre writer-in-residence Beth Steel (The House of Shades) is a passionate, heartbreaking and hilarious portrayal of a larger-than-life family struggling to come to terms with a changing world.



