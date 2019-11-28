VIDEO: First Look At New CATFISH THE MUSICAL Song 'Love Is Love'

Article Pixel Nov. 28, 2019  

CATFISH is an original, one-act contemporary musical created by Willy Mukendi and Joseph Purdue - two creatives who have never met in real life. It's a dark comedy focusing on social media, the pressures of fitting in, and how far someone is willing to go to preserve a lie

After a series of online auditions, the company spent time in the rehearsal room working with the new material, which culminated in an online premiere of a song from the new musical called "Love is Love".

Watch the video below by West End Video and Willy Mukendi!

"Love is Love" is sung by Jacob Fowler and Georgia Jade, joined by an ensemble comprised of Hannah Donnelly, Sasha Marks, Tamara Morgan, Daniel Walford, Daniel N'Guessan-López, Bernard Caimoy-Cran, Emily Dawson, Laura Vyas, Zac Hanlon, Sophie Hughes, Joseph Dennington, Olivia Lawrence and Ben Wilton.

It's accompanied by Millie Millington on piano, Joseph Purdue on guitar, and conducted by Conor Osborne.

The video was shot by West End Video and edited by Willy Mukendi.



From This Author West End Video

Founded in 2011, WEST END VIDEO specialises in live and recorded performance and events videography, providing top quality audio/visual solutions to clients right in the (read more...)

