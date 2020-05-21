VIDEO: Donmar's Online Production MIDNIGHT YOUR TIME Extends To Wednesday 27 May

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Donmar's online production of 'Midnight Your Time' directed by Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and starring Diana Quick will now be extended for another week - until Wednesday 27 May.

Watch the production below!

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst directs Diana Quick in this smart one-woman play specially written for her by Adam Brace and featuring music by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Recorded via webcam in Diana Quick's home during the Coronavirus lockdown in April 2020, Midnight Your Time is a wryly comic and ultimately heartbreaking exploration of what it really means to communicate remotely.

Midnight Your Time premiered for free on Wednesday 13 May, initially for a week. Due to popular demand we have extended availability until 7.30pm Wednesday 27 May.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You