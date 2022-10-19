Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Almog Pail sings "Rita Who," from LOVE GODDESS, THE RITA HAYWORTH MUSICAL

Performances run at The Cockpit Gateforth Street, London NW8 8EH 18 November to 23 December 2022.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Get a first listen to 'Love Goddess, The Rita Hayworth Musical' ahead of its world premiere. Watch the video of Almog Pail singing "Rita Who" below!

LOVE GODDESS, THE Rita Hayworth MUSICAL will get its World premiere in London 18 November to 23 December 2022.

Conceived by Almog Pail Book by Almog Pail & Stephen Garvey, Music, Lyrics & Arrangements by Logan Medland Directed by Steve North Choreography by Jacqui Jameson Music Direction by Archie Combe Produced by Laura Lundy, Blue Panther Productions

Performances run at The Cockpit Gateforth Street, London NW8 8EH 18 November to 23 December 2022.

VIDEO: Almog Pail sings
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



