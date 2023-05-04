VERGE OF FOREVER Comes to The Other Palace

Performances run 8-20 August.

The Other Palace has announced a limited run of Olly Novello's latest musical production, The Verge of Forever.

After the show's smash-hit workshop earlier this year, this exciting new musical is set to captivate audiences once again. The Other Palace will house this production, working alongside Tony award-winning producer Louise Beard, known for her work on the Olivier-winning 2019 production ofCompany, Conor Dye and Olly Novello. West End veteran Gerry Tebbutt will helm the production as director. Casting for the show is yet to be announced.

The Verge of Forever is a song cycle that pays homage to the difficult lives of aspiring musical theatre performers. The show follows the world of Leo and Marie - thespian teenagers who balance drama school auditions against their relationship. Novello's unique musical styling merges both the flair of old school musical theatre with the contemporary world of today.

This captivating new musical will take place from the 8th until the 20th of August. The production serves as an exciting example of the new work made possible by The Other Palace. Composer Olly Novello is thrilled to be bringing this dynamic new show back to town. "We have such a fantastic team," says Novello, "and I feel so blessed to have had the opportunity to bring this story to life, one that so many people will hopefully relate to."

Co-produced by Conor Dye, who recently produced the National Tour of JULIE: The Musical and the off-West End run of Nul Points! The Verge of Forever features an array of exciting new material for London theatre audiences.

The show promises to be a unique and captivating experience. Don't miss the opportunity to witness this innovative new production full of joy and heartbreak. Book your tickets now and be a part of the magic!




