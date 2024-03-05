USHERS, THE FRONT OF HOUSE MUSICAL Will Return To London For 10th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



USHERS: The Front of House Musical, will run at The Other Palace (Studio) from 10th April to 19th May 2024, returning to London for its 10th anniversary following runs at West End's Arts Theatre and Charing Cross Theatre.

Set in a West End theatre, USHERS: The Front of House Musical follows a working shift in the lives of the stagiest people in the theatre - the front of house staff - who portray the hilarious, ridiculous and moving stories of ice-cream and programme sellers who dare to dream...

A preview performance of a new jukebox musical is due to take place, a three-year workplace romance is on the rocks, an untrained newbie is working her first shift and the amorous manager is under pressure to cut costs. What could possibly go wrong?

USHERS: The Front of House Musical brings together the writing talents of Yiannis Koutsakos (music & lyrics), James Oban (lyrics) and BBC comedy actor James Rottger (book). Directed by Max Reynolds and Produced by James Steel and Maryann Wright, the musical has big, bold company numbers, Fosse-like confectionary choreography and a script with heart, soul and an ice-bucket full of laughs.

An Edinburgh Fringe success story, the show opened at the Fringe in 2015 after a run in 2014 at the Charing Cross Theatre, and transferred from Edinburgh to the Arts Theatre in the West End in October 2015.

Producer James Steel said: “A decade has passed since our opening of our original cult British musical, and we're excited to reintroduce the vibrant energy of our industry to a brand new audience. Working on this show brings immense joy, and we're proud to maintain our commitment to Equity's "Professionally Made, Professionally Paid" campaign, upholding the standards set at the inception of the show at the Hope Theatre over a decade ago.”

Casting will be announced in coming weeks.