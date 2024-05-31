Photos: First Look at Wendi Peters in the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released of Wendi Peters as Mother Superior in the UK and Ireland tour of SISTER ACT, currently playing at the Buxton Opera House. Check out the photos below!

The cast also includes Landi Oshinowo as Deloris Van Cartier, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther, Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, and Eloise Runnette as Sister Mary Robert, alongside Isabel Canning, Julie Stark, Phillip Arran, Kate Powell, Elliot Gooch, Michalis Antoniou, Callum Martin, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Harvey Ebbage, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Sheri Lineham, Corrine Priest and Samuel John-Humphreys.

The tour continues to Northampton, Chester, Grimsby, Eastbourne, Blackpool, Canterbury, Bath, Bournemouth, Torquay, Darlington, Nottingham, Swansea and Liverpool.

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

