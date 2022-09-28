UK Tour Announced for Linus Karp's DIANA: The Untold and Untrue Story

A brand-new show that brings all the queer chaos people have come to expect from Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story will tour the UK from this November. Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy - this unique celebration of the people's princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless.

Join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life. Told through comedy, the show highlights Diana's ground-breaking stances on social and queer issues as well as her speaking her (un)truth and breaking free from the Monarchy.

Fun, stupid, queer, surprising, and full of audience participation - you have never seen the Queen of Hearts like this.

While Karp will bring Diana to life as the only actor on stage, other members of the royal family will appear in multimedia videos, voice overs, as giant dolls and cardboard cut outs. Geri Allen (Footloose, UK Tour) will portray The Queen, Joseph Martin (Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds) voices Prince Charles, and Zina Badran (Doctor Who, BBC) joins the cast to play God via interactive video clips.

Linus Karp comments, Even 25 years after her death Diana is a cultural icon, an era defining star and a social media meme Queen. Her legacy outlives her amazing achievements and even the truth, as she's become as much myth as celebrity. Toying with multiple performance forms as well as the truth itself, we have created a ridiculous celebration of her - as unique as Diana herself.

The show follows previous productions how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats' and Awkward Conversations With Animals I've F*cked, for which the creative team received critical acclaim:

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is created with support from Arts Council England, The Pleasance, Lighthouse Poole, Arts at the Old Fire Station, Oxford, Town & Gown, Cambridge, Acting Coach Scotland, Glasgow, Accidental Theatre, Belfast and NonSuch Studios, Nottingham

Tour Dates

8th - 19th Nov The Pleasance Theatre, London

Carpenters Mews, North Road, London N7 9EF

12th November BSL interpreted

23rd - 24th Nov Arts at the Old Fire Station, Oxford

40 George Street, Oxford OX1 2AQ

24th November BSL interpreted

1st - 4th Dec Alma Tavern and Theatre, Bristol

18-20 Alma Vale Road, Clifton, Clifton, Avon, Bristol BS8 2HY

3rd - 4th Feb Theatre @41 York

41 Monkgate, York YO31 7PB

10th - 11th Feb Nonsuch Studios, Nottingham

92 Lower Parliament Street, Nottingham NG1 1EH

15th - 18th Feb Town & Gown, Cambridge

8 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2 3PF

24th - 25th Feb Old Joint Stock, Birmingham

4 Temple Row West, Birmingham B2 5NY

28th Feb - 1st Mar Old Gym Theatre, Acting Coach Scotland, Glasgow

Unit 32, Govan Workspace, 6 Harmony Row, Govan, Glasgow G51 3BA

2nd - 4th Mar The Brewers, Manchester

4 Canal Street, Manchester M1 3HE

16th Mar The Acorn, Penzance

Parade Street, Penzance TR18 4BU

25th Mar Lighthouse, Poole

21 Kingland Road, Poole BH15 1UG

31st Mar - 1st Apr Accidental Theatre, Belfast

12-13 Shaftesbury Square, Belfast BT2 7DB

1st Apr Digital livestream at accidentaltheatre.co.uk/live

6th Apr Two Brewers, London

114 Clapham High Street, London, SW4 7UJ

7th Apr The Maddermarket Theatre, Norwich

Saint John's Alley, Norwich NR2 1DR