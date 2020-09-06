Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UK Government Plans 'Seat Out to Help Out' Initiative to Encourage Patrons to Visit Theatres

Sep. 6, 2020  

The UK government is planning the "Seat Out to Help Out" initiative, to help encourage more patrons to visit theatres, The Daily Mail reports.

The plan, spawned from the "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme, would offer discounted meals on Mondays to those with a ticket that day.

This comes after it was announced that November 1 is the first day social distancing measures could be lifted, allowing theatres to reopen to full capacity.

Accelerated plans by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson could see theatres reopen without social distancing measures within weeks.

Theatres were allowed to open from August 15 with strict social distancing measures in place.

Read more on The Daily Mail.



