Two Extra Performances Added to The West End Run of ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman

The award-winning, critically acclaimed 5-star production of Martin Sherman's ROSE will extend at the Ambassadors Theatre, due to phenomenal demand. Two extra matinees are now on sale, with tickets available for Saturday 10 and Saturday 17 June at 2.30pm. Maureen Lipman stars as 'Rose'.

Rose, a woman whose tumultuous journey through anarchic times takes her from the devastation of Nazi- occupied Europe to the allure of the American dream. Through the life of one woman, Rose tells the story of a century where everything changed except the violence of the strong against the weak.

The original production of Rose was produced at The National Theatre and on Broadway in 1999. Following sell-out runs at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, and Park Theatre in London in 2022, it transferred to the West End on 23 May 2023. It is perhaps even more relevant today, with the plight of refugees and allegations of antisemitism continuing to dominate the news. This powerful production – described as 'a masterpiece' (The Spectator) and 'all too timely' (Daily Telegraph) - is a moving reminder of the harrowing events that shaped the last century.

Olivier Award winning Maureen Lipman has performed with The National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and has starred in innumerable West End productions including, Messiah, Wonderful Town, ReJoice, Glorious, Oklahoma, & Daytona. For the last five years she has been delighting television audiences as 'Evelyn Plummer' on Coronation Street.

Maureen Lipman said, “This play has resounded with the spirit of so many theatre-goers. It will probably finish me, but we had to find a way to allow more of them to see it! So, an extra two matinees! I hope you've prepared the eulogy!”

Written by award-winning Martin Sherman whose other plays include Bent, Messiah, A Madhouse In Goa, When She Danced, Gently Down The Stream, as well as the Broadway musical The Boy From Oz and the films Alive and Kicking and Mrs Henderson Presents.

Rose is directed by Scott Le Crass, designed by David Shields with lighting design by Jane Lalljee, and with musical composition and sound design by Julian Star.