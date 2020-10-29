Turbine Theatre HAIR Concert to Play London Palladium Next Month

Turbine Theatre will present its concert version of the hippie musical Hair on November 16 at the London Palladium.

The production, directed by Arlene Phillips, will feature a cast including Luke Bayer, Matt Croke, Jordan Luke Gage, Layton Williams, Aimie Atkinson, Lucie Jones, Grace Mouat, and Nicole Raquel Dennis.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale this Friday, October 30 at 10 AM.

From its stunning Broadway premiere in 1968, Hair defined the "rock musical," exuberantly celebrating the hippie counterculture, anti-war movement and sexual revolution of the 1960s with a score of hits including "Aquarius," "Good Morning Starshine," and "Easy to be Hard" that have become ingrained in pop culture.



HAIR features a book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, and tells the story of a group of young Americans searching for love and peace during the Vietnam era.

