Tracy-Ann Oberman, James Dreyfus and Adrian Lukis to Star in Noël Coward’s PRESENT LAUGHTER Tour

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The cast has been revealed for Present Laughter, Noël Coward’s celebrated and hilarious portrayal of the temptations and pitfalls of theatrical celebrity, which will play Theatre Royal Bath from Thursday 27 August to Saturday 5 September 2026, prior to a national tour.

This new version is reimagined by actress, playwright and columnist Tracy-Ann Oberman whose many credits include notable roles in EastEnders, Friday Night Dinner, as well as work with Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre. She will star as Geri Essendine, the first time that the character has been played by a female lead, having been originated on stage by Noël Coward himself and is traditionally played as Garry Essendine.

This production marks the second time that Oberman has revisited classic texts and taken on the greatest of male roles, following her highly acclaimed performance as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice 1936.

James Dreyfus will play Monty. Dreyfus is known for major roles in television sitcoms Gimme Gimme Gimme and The Thin Blue Line, as well as Mount Pleasant, more recently. He won the 1998 Olivier Award for Best Supporting Performance in a musical for Lady in the Dark at The National Theatre with other notable stage roles including The Producers and Cabaret.

Adrian Lukis will play Len. Screen credits include Pride and Prejudice, The Crown, Judge John Deed, Peak Practice, and Black Mirror. His theatre work includes The Price in the West End, Orson’s Shadow at Southwark Playhouse, Being Mr Wickham—which he co-wrote and has performed in London, New York, and on tour—and The Holy Rosenbergs at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

They will be joined by Richenda Carey as Lady Saltburn, Seb Carrington as David Stillington, Eva Feiler as Rosina Maule, Gabriella Foley as Miss Erikson, Charlotte Randle as Henrietta, Jonathan Tafler as Morris, Perry Williams as Fred and Kit Young as Johannes.

Geri Essendine is a hugely successful actress who has been 39 for the best part of a decade. Her personality, wit and charm have earned her a legion of devoted fans, young and old, and a coterie of friends, acquaintances and hangers-on. Just as she is about to depart for a tour of Africa, Geri finds herself besieged by a bevvy of would-be lovers, not to mention her long-suffering secretary, estranged husband and an obsessed young playwright. Will she ever disentangle herself from their tightening clutches and incessant demands? And deep down, does she really want to…?

Present Laughter is Directed by Lindsay Posner, following recent West End triumphs of Noises Off starring Felicity Kendal, A View From the Bridge starring Dominic West and The Deep Bue Sea starring Tamsin Greig. He is joined by Set and Costume Designer Peter McKintosh, Lighting Designer Richard Howell, Composer and Sound Designer Adam Cork and Casting Director Ginny Schiller CDG.

Thursday, August 27 – Saturday, September 5, 2026

https://theatreroyal.org.uk

Cambridge Arts Theatre

Tuesday, September 8 – Saturday, September 12, 2026

https://artstheatre.co.uk

Malvern Theatre

Tuesday, September 15 – Saturday, September 19, 2026

https://malvern-theatres.co.uk

Richmond Theatre

Tuesday, September 22 – Saturday, September 26, 2026

https://atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Cheltenham Everyman

Tuesday, September 29 – Saturday, October 3, 2026

https://everymantheatre.org.uk

Grand Opera House, York

Tuesday, October 6 – Saturday, October 10, 2026

https://atgtickets.com/shows/present-laughter/grand-opera-house-york/

Lighthouse Poole

Tuesday, October 13 – Saturday, October 17, 2026

https://lighthousepoole.co.uk

Liverpool Playhouse

Tuesday, October 20 – Saturday, October 24, 2026

https://everymanplayhouse.com

Chichester Festival Theatre

Tuesday, November 23 – Saturday, November 28, 2026

https://cft.org.uk

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