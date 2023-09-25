Tosh Wanogho-Maud Performs Solo Shows at Piano Smithfield in November and December

Fresh from starring in the West End premiere of Ain’t Too Proud at the Prince Edward Theatre, Tosh Wanogho-Maud will perform a limited run of live solo shows in November and December.

Marking his solo show debut, Tosh will perform three stripped back performances of ‘Songs + Stories’ in a residency at Piano Smithfield in Barbican from November 20th until December 4th 2023. He is currently putting together plans for bigger shows next Spring.

‘Songs + Stories’ will celebrate Tosh’s storied career so far, featuring songs from Dreamgirls, The Drifters Girl, Ain’t Too Proud and more alongside some original material performed live for the first time.

The last few years have seen this West End mainstay take up the mantle of many a musical legend. Tosh’s theatre credits include playing David Ruffin in Ain’t Too Proud (Price Edward Theatre, West End), Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Princess of Wales Theatre, Toronto), Ben E. King, Rudy Lewis & others in The Drifters Girl (Garrick Theatre, West End), Jimmy Early in Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre, West End) and Joe in Show Boat (Gillian Lynne Theatre, West End).