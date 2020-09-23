Top Note Arts To Present Virtual Production Of Adam Gwon's Musical ORDINARY DAYS

The production is available to stream 16-22 November 2020.

Top Note Arts will present a virtual production of Adam Gwon's musical Ordinary Days, streaming online from 16th-22nd November 2020.

After an electrifying run in 2014 at The King's Arms, Manchester, Top Note Arts' production of Ordinary Days is returning, this time for an online audience. This version, filmed in lockdown, unites the cast and creative team for a virtual production that boldly defies the desolation and heartache of 2020.

From the bustling streets to quiet rooftops, this energetic musical by Adam Gwon presents a series of hilarious and fortuitous events, proving that ordinary days can be simply extraordinary. Through a score of vibrant and memorable songs, we are invited to re-evaluate our life stories and take a step back to view the big picture.

The cast is comprised of Oliver Jacobson (The Book of Mormon, West End, Guys and Dolls, The Mill at Sonning) as Warren, Aimee Horwich (The Last Five Years, The Kings Arms, The Wedding Singer, Bury Met) as Deb, Matt Concannon (The Girl on The Train, UK Tour & West End, Flashdance, UK Tour, Belgium & Korea) as Jason and Laura Coard (The Jury, Hope Mill & Upstairs At The Gatehouse, My Fair Lady in Concert, St George's Hall) as Claire.

Direction is by Leah Fogo (Half Me Half you, Tristan Bates Theatre, Phoenix, VAULT Festival), with Musical Direction by Scott Stait.

"At this moment, our precious industry is under attack - from the virus, from public fear and from a government who have fundamentally failed the arts & events sector, but hope remains and we will be back stronger than ever."

Ordinary Days Director, Leah Fogo

Ordinary Days promises to be a heartfelt, hilarious production available for at-home viewers from 16th-22nd November.

Ordinary Days, music and lyrics by Adam Gwon

Virtual Production available to stream 16-22 November 2020

Website: www.ordinarydays2020.co.uk

Ticket info: Ordinary Days will be available to stream for £6.50. More information can be found at www.ordinarydays2020.co.uk

