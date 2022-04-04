Tom Felton, Kit Harington, Keala Settle and More Join the Lineup For the 2022 Olivier Awards

With under a week to go until the Olivier Awards 2022 with Mastercard, details have been revealed for British theatre's most prestigious and glamorous night, including the star-studded list of award presenters and performances, and how people can buy tickets or tune in at home to be part of this spectacular celebration of London's world-leading theatre.

The Olivier Awards take place on Sunday 10 April at the Royal Albert Hall - returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus - hosted by comedian, actor and presenter Jason Manford.

All five Mastercard Best New Musical nominees will be performing at the ceremony; Back To The Future - The Musical, The Drifters Girl, Frozen, Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The evening will also feature performances from the three Magic Radio Best Musical Revival nominees; Anything Goes, Cabaret and Spring Awakening - plus a performance from Life Of Pi, which is nominated in nine categories including Best New Play.

The show will culminate in a special musical tribute to legendary theatre composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last year aged 91 - with full details to be a surprise for the night.

Among those taking part in the evening are Jade Anouka, Baroness Dame Floella Benjamin, Don Black, Anne-Marie Duff, Noma Dumezweni, Tom Felton, Kit Harington, Max Harwood, Ruthie Henshall, Cassidy Janson, Beverley Knight, Bonnie Langford, Miriam-Teak Lee, Oti Mabuse, Dame Arlene Phillips, Jonathan Pryce, Keala Settle, Dr Ranj Singh, Giles Terera, Sam Tutty, Eric Underwood and Layton Williams - with more to be announced in the next few days.

Tickets to theatre's biggest night are still available exclusively for Mastercard cardholders via priceless.com. As part of this year's sustainability focus for the Olivier Awards, Mastercard has pledged to plant a tree for each public ticket sold.

In what is thought to be a world first, celebrity guests will be walking a 'Green Carpet' made from real, reusable grass - supplied by WowGrass, an eco-friendly company which uses solar energy and ethical farming methods, growing the grass on biodegradable felt made from recycled British textiles.

The Olivier Awards is also teaming up with fashion rental platform HURR to encourage sustainable Green Carpet fashion choices.

The Olivier Awards continues its partnership with ITV, which will broadcast the ceremony the same evening at 10:15pm. The full ceremony will be broadcast live from the Royal Albert Hall on Magic Radio, the Official Radio Partner, hosted by Alice Arnold and Ruthie Henshall from 5:30pm.

The popular Green Carpet Live show will this year be streamed live worldwide on the Official London Theatre YouTube channel from 4:30 to 5:30pm, with hosts Emma B, Angellica Bell, Frank DiLella and Anita Rani chatting to nominees and presenters as they arrive at the Royal Albert Hall.

Outside the UK, the Olivier Awards will stream around the world at 10:15pm EST (7:15pm ET) on YouTube.

Nominations for the Olivier Awards 2022 with Mastercard were announced on 8 March and celebrated during a special press event at The Londoner, a new flagship hotel in Leicester Square from Olivier Awards partners Edwardian Hotels London. The full list of nominations is available to view on the Olivier Awards website.

Additional 2022 Olivier Awards partners include Audi, Cunard, Getty Images, Global, Heart of London Business Alliance, the Noël Coward Foundation and See Tickets. Production partners include Blue-i, d&b audiotechnik, Newmans, the Royal Albert Hall and White Light.