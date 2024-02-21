Todrick Hall Joins the Cast of WILD ABOUT YOU in Concert

Todrick Hall will be joining Eric McCormack, Rachel Tucker, Jamie Muscato, Oliver Tompsett and Tori Allen-Martin in the new musical in concert Wild About You, which is making its world premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 25th and 26th March.

Wild About You is a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and book by Eric Holmes.

When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that is when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love – her son.

More information about Wild About You can be found at wildaboutyoumusical.com.

About Todrick Hall

With over 9 million followers across several social media platforms, Mr. Hall is one of the most high-profile and prolific storytellers in the world. He has collaborated with superstars in every industry including: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, RuPaul and Chaka Khan.

Since his namesake in a television show "Todrick" aired on MTV, he has been featured on a dozen more. He has written, co-produced, and released seventeen studio albums; composed the “Magic Happens” parade at Disneyland; collaborated on brand deals with Calvin Klein, Just Dance, Samsung, Skittles and Virgin Airlines; directed, choreographed and headlined eight world tours; and appeared in and co-executive produced Taylor Swift’s LGBTQ+ anthem “You Need to Calm Down”, for which he also won a Video Music Award.

Mr. Hall was in the original Broadway casts of The Color Purple and Memphis. He starred as Lola in Kinky Boots, Ogie in Waitress, and played Billy Flynn in Chicago on Broadway and the West End. Todrick contributed songs to the film-to-stage adaptation of Burlesque, and will be creating the role of Sean in the world premiere this summer.