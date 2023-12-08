TodayTix Launches £10,000 Package to See Every West End Show

The package will get you into every West End show in the 2024 season.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

TodayTix has launched an "all you can seat" package that will get you into every West End show in the 2024 season for £10,000. 

The package is a dream gift for theatre fans, who will enjoy access to each show in the 2024 West End season. Experience more shows than ever before with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

What's Included?

The All You Can Seat package isn't just about fun — it's a year-long adventure through all kinds of theatre. See the long-running shows everyone loves and discover the brand-new ones, too.

  • Access to premium Band A tickets to all of the West End shows of the 2024 season (restrictions apply)

  • 10 individual passes sold separately

  • Connection with a TodayTix personal concierge to assist with planning and booking

How do I get it?

If you’re ready for a year of theatre or have any questions about the package, please email allyoucanseat@todaytix.com.

Learn more Click Here.


