TodayTix Launches £10,000 Package to See Every West End Show

TodayTix has launched an "all you can seat" package that will get you into every West End show in the 2024 season for £10,000.

The package is a dream gift for theatre fans, who will enjoy access to each show in the 2024 West End season. Experience more shows than ever before with this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

What's Included?

The All You Can Seat package isn't just about fun — it's a year-long adventure through all kinds of theatre. See the long-running shows everyone loves and discover the brand-new ones, too.

Access to premium Band A tickets to all of the West End shows of the 2024 season (restrictions apply)

10 individual passes sold separately

Connection with a TodayTix personal concierge to assist with planning and booking

How do I get it?

If you’re ready for a year of theatre or have any questions about the package, please email allyoucanseat@todaytix.com.

