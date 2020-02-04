TodayTix Acquires Encore, The Leading Independent Theatre Ticket Distribution Network In Europe

TodayTix has announced today that it has acquired London-based Encore, Europe's leading independent ticketing distribution network, for an undisclosed amount. The combination will establish a major global ticketing platform in the world's two theatre capitals, London and New York.

This landmark acquisition will expand TodayTix's global reach, offering the best access to theatregoers from around the world via its mobile-first, design-focused ticketing technologies. It will bring thousands of productions and venues across three continents together, through one integrated ticketing company.

Founded in New York in 2013, TodayTix quickly established itself as a disruptor within the theatrical ticketing industry, creating a place for audiences to discover shows and experiences in their city, and easily purchase the best-priced tickets. TodayTix has sold nearly six million tickets to date, now accounting for eight percent of all tickets sold both on Broadway and in the West End annually. Since beginning UK operations in 2015, it has achieved record growth, selling over one million West End tickets in the past year alone.

Encore Tickets was founded in 2000, and in the past twenty years has built up an expansive network of distribution channels that have sold well over one billion pounds-worth of tickets. Encore provides ticketing services to consumers, groups, retail and trade sectors through its own brands as well as landmark distribution and media partnerships. In addition Encore powers multiple sales outlets across London, including directly operating five in the West End.

Co-Founder and CEO Brian Fenty said of the deal, "From day one, TodayTix has been all about accessibility; we believe that when theatres are full, creators, communities and audiences thrive. The acquisition of Encore will form an unprecedented ecosystem in which producers and audiences can connect, increasing their insight and heightening the ticket-buying experience, furthering our brand promise of bringing the highest quality of service to theatre ticketing."

Merritt Baer, Co-Founder and President added, "By acquiring Encore, TodayTix renews its commitment to the West End, while continuing to focus on innovation and ensuring that theatre is accessible for everyone. Our team is thrilled to provide thousands of new opportunities for TodayTix theatrical partners to promote and sell tickets to millions of new customers on both sides of the Atlantic - in addition to in our other regional markets."

TodayTix previously announced in May 2019 that it had received an investment from leading growth-oriented private equity firm Great Hill Partners enabling TodayTix to enter its next stage of development. Key strategic focuses are growth and acquisition, utilising the company's proprietary data-driven technologies, and developing further personalisation for both consumers and partners.

Joe Steele, CEO of Encore said of the deal, "To be joining forces with TodayTix as we celebrate 20 years of promoting the West End across the world is an exciting moment. Together we are even better placed to deliver valuable audiences for our theatre, attractions and live entertainment partners and to distribute the best of West End, Broadway and live entertainment experiences internationally. Since ECI invested in Encore in 2013 we have grown our revenues and digital talent, expanded internationally, and invested to build a leading technology platform. Encore has always been a pioneer in the online ticketing market and we look forward to continuing our growth journey as part of the TodayTix family and with Great Hill Partners."





