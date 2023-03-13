Tickets On Sale Today For the Extra Week Of Performances of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

From 11am today, tickets will be released for the extra week of performances for Streetcar, alongside an online lottery for tickets, drawn every Wednesday for the following week, and day seats which are won via a game of chance, in person, on the day of the performance. All details are listed below:

ENTER THE ONLINE LOTTERY

A limited number of £25 tickets are reserved for lottery winners at each performance. The lottery will be drawn every Wednesday for all performances in the following week. Winners will be sent a unique link and have 24 hours to pay for their tickets. To maximise your chances, you will be automatically entered into the draw every week once you sign up but can unsubscribe at any time. To enter the lottery sign up HERE.

DAY SEATS

Day seats are located in the front rows of the stalls and cost just £10 each. Day Seats are sold in person from the box office at 4.30pm (evenings) or 11.30am (matinees). The opportunity to buy these seats is allocated via a game of chance that takes place in-person outside the Phoenix Theatre. There are 10 Day Seats in total and 5 winners will have the opportunity to buy a pair. For safety and security, the ticket draw is limited to no more than 30 people.

The full cast for Streetcar is Eduardo Ackerman (Pablo), Alexander Eliot (Steve), Patsy Ferran (Blanche), Gabriela García (Mexican Woman), Cash Holland (Eunice), Paul Mescal (Stanley), Tom Penn (Doctor/Drummer), Jabez Sykes (Young Collector), Anjana Vasan (Stella) Dwane Walcott (Mitch) alongside understudies Rob Dempsey, Francesca Knight, Zach Parkin and Constanza Ruff.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs at The Phoenix Theatre from 20 March to 06 May 2023.