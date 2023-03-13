Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale Today For the Extra Week Of Performances of A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

A Streetcar Named Desire runs at The Phoenix Theatre from 20 March to 06 May 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  
From 11am today, tickets will be released for the extra week of performances for Streetcar, alongside an online lottery for tickets, drawn every Wednesday for the following week, and day seats which are won via a game of chance, in person, on the day of the performance. All details are listed below:

ENTER THE ONLINE LOTTERY

A limited number of £25 tickets are reserved for lottery winners at each performance. The lottery will be drawn every Wednesday for all performances in the following week. Winners will be sent a unique link and have 24 hours to pay for their tickets. To maximise your chances, you will be automatically entered into the draw every week once you sign up but can unsubscribe at any time. To enter the lottery sign up HERE.

DAY SEATS

Day seats are located in the front rows of the stalls and cost just £10 each. Day Seats are sold in person from the box office at 4.30pm (evenings) or 11.30am (matinees). The opportunity to buy these seats is allocated via a game of chance that takes place in-person outside the Phoenix Theatre. There are 10 Day Seats in total and 5 winners will have the opportunity to buy a pair. For safety and security, the ticket draw is limited to no more than 30 people.

The full cast for Streetcar is Eduardo Ackerman (Pablo), Alexander Eliot (Steve), Patsy Ferran (Blanche), Gabriela García (Mexican Woman), Cash Holland (Eunice), Paul Mescal (Stanley), Tom Penn (Doctor/Drummer), Jabez Sykes (Young Collector), Anjana Vasan (Stella) Dwane Walcott (Mitch) alongside understudies Rob Dempsey, Francesca Knight, Zach Parkin and Constanza Ruff.

A Streetcar Named Desire runs at The Phoenix Theatre from 20 March to 06 May 2023.




The UK Pantomime Association has announced the nominations for The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin's, ahead of the awards ceremony at the Trafalgar Theatre, in London's West End, on Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 7pm, hosted by Christopher Biggins.  
Sleepova is a lovingly told story of female friendship, and one that's specifically - and proudly - Black and queer. Writer Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini introduces us to four best friends: Rey, Elle, Shan and Funmi.
It's a show about everything and nothing, with comic patterns that are so deliciously millennial and referential that a lack of contextual knowledge from the audience destroys its outcome. When the pieces fit together, however, your cheeks will be sore from laughing for an hour straight. They're unafraid to overdo all of it, resulting in effectively caustic observations on the entertainment industry and how its advocacy is ultimately a self-serving sham.
"How do you raise a son?" is the leitmotif question that runs through Olugbeminiyi Bammodu's one-man play. He is John, a second-generation Nigerian in the UK, who was raised by a mother who loved her two sons and daughter evenly but differently and a father who treated his brother to days out while he stayed home baking.

March 12, 2023

The UK Pantomime Association has announced the nominations for The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin’s, ahead of the awards ceremony at the Trafalgar Theatre, in London’s West End, on Tuesday 11 April 2023 at 7pm, hosted by Christopher Biggins.  
March 10, 2023

Following a sold-out New York run, Eddie Izzard returns to the West End stage for six weeks only playing 19 characters in Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, a classic tale of convicts, mystery, friendship, rivalry, unrequited love, revenge, and redemption.
March 10, 2023

The West End premiere of 'Do You Believe in Ghosts?' at London's Adelphi Theatre on Halloween, October 31 (with more West End dates to be announced), has enough chills and shocks to convince even the most die hard sceptic!
March 10, 2023

Following its hit run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, theatre makers and activists Davinia Hamilton and Marta Vella bring their rallying cry for Maltese reproductive rights to Southwark Playhouse. 
March 10, 2023

The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre has announced that booking is now extended until Saturday 2 March 2024. Plus, all new production photos have been released. Check out the photos here!
