Tickets Now on Sale for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE

The show based on Audrey Niffenegger’s best-selling novel will run at the Apollo Theatre from 7 October

Feb. 09, 2023  
Based on Audrey Niffenegger's internationally best-selling novel, this new British musical is thrillingly brought to life with original songs from Grammy Award winners Joss Stone and Dave Stewart. Adapted by multi award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson, the London premier is staged by acclaimed British director Bill Buckhurst (Sweeney Todd ) and opens at the Apollo Theatre in October 2023. From the producers of Back To The Future: The Musical and Ghost, The Time Traveller's Wife is a joyous, uplifting celebration of the strange wonder of love, whoever and whenever you are.

Their relationship is like no other. And yet, it's like all others. Clare is a talented sculptor and Henry is - well - a time traveller. They meet, fall in love, and marry - but not in that order. Flung apart by time but united by love, Henry is always trying to get back to Clare. Their journey is one of resilience, impossibilities, and trying to hold on to each other when everything is pulling you apart.

The Time Traveller's Wife will run at the Apollo Theatre from 7 October - 30 March 2024




The Royal Opera House Celebrates International Womens Day 2023 With Performance of BORN TO Photo
The Royal Opera House Celebrates International Women's Day 2023 With Performance of BORN TO EXIST - THE WOMEN I KNOW
This year, the Royal Opera House celebrates International Women's Day on Wednesday 8 March in the Linbury Theatre with a dedicated panel discussion exploring themes of gender equity in dance. The event will be supported by an exclusive performance of Born to Exist – The Women I Know created by Royal Ballet Emerging Choreographer Joseph Toonga for his dance company Just Us Dance Theatre.
Katherine Kingsley Joins the Cast of NOISES OFF in the West End Photo
Katherine Kingsley Joins the Cast of NOISES OFF in the West End
Michael Frayn's multi award-winning farce Noises Off continues its highly praised and critically acclaimed run at the West End's Phoenix Theatre until 11 March 2023. From Monday 13 February 2023, West End star and three-time Olivier Award-winning actress Katherine Kingsley (Piaf, Singin' in the Rain, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) will play Belinda Blair.
THIS BITTER EARTH Comes to the White Bear Theatre This Month Photo
THIS BITTER EARTH Comes to the White Bear Theatre This Month
When award-winning Black US playwright, librettist, and television writer David Harrison Rivers' modern, nuanced, complex portrait of an interracial relationship received its world premiere at New Conservatory Theatre Center, San Francisco in 2017, it received rave reviews. It has since been staged to great acclaim across the U.S. This February, Storefront Theatre and Sarah Lawrie present its UK premiere in a brand-new production directed by Peter Cieply.
Birmingham Royal Ballet Announce World Premiere of BLACK SABBATH-THE BALLET Photo
Birmingham Royal Ballet Announce World Premiere of BLACK SABBATH-THE BALLET
In Black Sabbath – The Ballet expect a spectacular theatrical evening featuring thrilling dance and original Black Sabbath recordings (including Paranoid and Iron Man) alongside full orchestrations of their work (another first) and new orchestral compositions inspired by the sound of metal - all performed live by the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, Gillian Lynne TheatreReview: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY, Gillian Lynne Theatre
February 9, 2023

Sam Mendes' The Lehman Trilogy has criss-crossed the Atlantic since 2008, picking up numerous nominations and awards along the way. An epic history of Western capitalism and a masterclass in theatrical storytelling, it now makes a dazzling return to the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.
Finalists in the 2023 BBC Audio Drama Awards AnnouncedFinalists in the 2023 BBC Audio Drama Awards Announced
February 8, 2023

The finalists in the 2023 BBC Audio Drama Awards have today been announced, with a wealth of talent such as Toby Jones, Danielle Vitalis and Ken Cheng all in the running for the top spots.
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Released on Digital PlatformsMATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Released on Digital Platforms
February 8, 2023

The film version of Matilda The Musical will be available to download and keep on digital in the UK from 8 February.
Tickets from £12 for VILLAGE IDIOT at Theatre Royal Stratford EastTickets from £12 for VILLAGE IDIOT at Theatre Royal Stratford East
February 8, 2023

Townies have decided they want a lie in, so they’re building a new high-speed railway. Issue is, it’s going right through Barbara Honeybone’s house, and she ‘ent having none of it. Barbara’s grandson Peter works for the townies and it’s his job to convince the village that having a two-tonne bullet hurtling through the cabbage patches will actually be for the best.
