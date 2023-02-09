Tickets Now on Sale for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE

Now on sale: tickets for The Time Traveller's Wife

Based on Audrey Niffenegger's internationally best-selling novel, this new British musical is thrillingly brought to life with original songs from Grammy Award winners Joss Stone and Dave Stewart. Adapted by multi award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson, the London premier is staged by acclaimed British director Bill Buckhurst (Sweeney Todd ) and opens at the Apollo Theatre in October 2023. From the producers of Back To The Future: The Musical and Ghost, The Time Traveller's Wife is a joyous, uplifting celebration of the strange wonder of love, whoever and whenever you are.



Their relationship is like no other. And yet, it's like all others. Clare is a talented sculptor and Henry is - well - a time traveller. They meet, fall in love, and marry - but not in that order. Flung apart by time but united by love, Henry is always trying to get back to Clare. Their journey is one of resilience, impossibilities, and trying to hold on to each other when everything is pulling you apart.

The Time Traveller's Wife will run at the Apollo Theatre from 7 October - 30 March 2024