Theo James & Jonathan Slinger Join West End Transfer of Josie Rourke's CITY OF ANGELS

Television and film star, Theo James, has joined the cast of the West End transfer of City of Angels.

James will portray private eye, Stone with veteran actor Jonathan Slinger stepping in as Hollywood mogul. Buddy Fidler, in the production.

They join a cast that includes Hadley Fraser* as Stine, Rosalie Craig* as Gabby/Bobbi, Rebecca Trehearn* as Donna/Oolie and making her West End debut, Vanessa Williams, in the role of Carla/Alaura.

The cast also includes Marc Elliott* as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere* as Sonny, Adam Fogarty* as Big Six, Mark Penfold* as Luther Kingsley, Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr Mandril, Joshua St Clair as Peter Kingsley and Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4.

*Original Donmar Warehouse Company. Further casting to be announced.

Josie Rourke's critically acclaimed and Olivier Award winning production of City of Angels makes its West End transfer five years since opening at The Donmar Warehouse in 2014. The musical will play at the Garrick Theatre for a limited season, with previews from Thursday 5 March 2020, reuniting the production's entire creative team.

Josie Rourke's revival premiered in 2014. With a swinging score by Cy Coleman and David Zippel and a brilliantly witty book by Larry Gelbart, City of Angels is a musical love letter to the glamorous world of old Hollywood and film noir.

Josie Rourke says of the production "City of Angels was a landmark experience for me at the Donmar. We all longed to hear Cy Coleman's classic score, and see this incredible design on a bigger stage. Nica's passion for the show has brought about this reunion, and I'm very grateful that through her championing, audiences will have the chance to see this classic production in the West End.

In the five years since I directed the show, I've experienced making movies first-hand, and I will return to this Hollywood story with a little more insight! It is a joy to reunite with Rosalie, Hadley, and Rebecca (who made these characters their own), and to have the icon Vanessa Williams make her West End debut as femme fatale, Alaura, in the production."

Nica Burns, Producer of City of Angels said: "Only 17,500 people had the opportunity to see Josie Rourke's outstandingly brilliant production of this terrific, multi-award-winning musical - the equivalent of only a month in a West End playhouse. It has taken 5 years to reunite the original creative team and finally give a wider audience the chance to see this sensationally sexy, musical masterpiece. A strictly limited season so don't miss out a second time. Book your tickets now!"





