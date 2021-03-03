Theatres in England to Get a Share of £408m in New Budget Announcement

Click Here for More Articles on London Updates

The arts and culture industry will receive an additional £408 million as part of recovery fund in the newly announced budget, BBC reports.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has revealed that the budget includes £408m for museums, theatres and galleries in England to help them reopen when Covid restrictions ease.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden took to Twitter to support this inclusion, writing "Can confirm tmw's #Budget will include £400m for the arts on top of £1.5bn already announced. It's a relief we can look ahead now so this funding is not just about survival, but planning & preparing for reopening of theatres, galleries and gigs."

NEWS: Can confirm tmw's #Budget will include £400m for the arts on top of £1.5bn already announced It's a relief we can look ahead now so this funding is not just about survival, but planning & preparing for reopening of theatres, galleries and gigshttps://t.co/MgEeUFqli5 - Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) March 2, 2021

This news come one week after the Coronavirus roadmap was released, stating that theatres could open from as early as 17 May.

Read more on BBC.