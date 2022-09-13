Theatres Begin Announcing Cancellations on the Day of The Queen's Funeral

Theatres have begun announcing the cancellation of performances on Monday 19 September, the day of The Queen's funeral.

Performances of Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins will be cancelled on what will be a national day of mourning. Back to the Future, Only Fools and Horses, Moulin Rouge!, Mamma Mia! and the Philharmonia Orchestra at Cambridge's Corn Exchange will also cancel their shows. The National Theatre will also close completely for the day.

Shakespeare's Globe has said it would cancel both its 25th anniversary celebration on September 18 and that it would close completely on September 19.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Royal Family in this time of National Mourning.



Out of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, our 25th Anniversary celebration on 18 September is cancelled, and on the day of the State Funeral the Globe will also be closed for performances.

Official guidance from the government has stated that theatres would not be under any obligation to close on the day of the ceremony.

Shows have announced on Twitter that they will not go ahead with their shows on 19 September. The performance of Hamilton will cancelled.

That evening's performance of Mary Poppins will also be cancelled.

Phantom of the Opera will also be cancelled.

Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre have also cancelled their performance of Marvellous.

The Royal Shakespeare Company will screen the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen on Monday 19 September in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Other performances are currently going ahead, but ticket holders are being urged to check with venues for updates.