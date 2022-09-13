Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatres Begin Announcing Cancellations on the Day of The Queen's Funeral

19 September will be a national day of mourning

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
Theatres Begin Announcing Cancellations on the Day of The Queen's Funeral

Theatres have begun announcing the cancellation of performances on Monday 19 September, the day of The Queen's funeral.

Performances of Hamilton, Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins will be cancelled on what will be a national day of mourning. Back to the Future, Only Fools and Horses, Moulin Rouge!, Mamma Mia! and the Philharmonia Orchestra at Cambridge's Corn Exchange will also cancel their shows. The National Theatre will also close completely for the day.

Shakespeare's Globe has said it would cancel both its 25th anniversary celebration on September 18 and that it would close completely on September 19.

Official guidance from the government has stated that theatres would not be under any obligation to close on the day of the ceremony.

Shows have announced on Twitter that they will not go ahead with their shows on 19 September. The performance of Hamilton will cancelled.

That evening's performance of Mary Poppins will also be cancelled.

Phantom of the Opera will also be cancelled.

Staffordshire's New Vic Theatre have also cancelled their performance of Marvellous.

The Royal Shakespeare Company will screen the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen on Monday 19 September in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Other performances are currently going ahead, but ticket holders are being urged to check with venues for updates.

Regional Awards


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Central Band of The Royal British Legion Cancel Concert Due to The Queen's DeathCentral Band of The Royal British Legion Cancel Concert Due to The Queen's Death
September 12, 2022

The Central Band of The Royal British Legion have cancelled their concert this Saturday (17 September) at Cadogan Hall out respect for the current period of national mourning.
Theatres Not Obliged to Close the Day of The Queen's FuneralTheatres Not Obliged to Close the Day of The Queen's Funeral
September 12, 2022

Official guidance has stated that theatres will not be under any obligation to close on the day of the Queen’s funeral.
London Theatre Week Extended!London Theatre Week Extended!
September 5, 2022

London Theatre Week has been extended until 11 September. Book over 50 shows at £15, £25, £35 or £45 now!
London Theatre Week: Tickets at £25 & £35 for THE GREAT GATSBYLondon Theatre Week: Tickets at £25 & £35 for THE GREAT GATSBY
September 2, 2022

Welcome back to the roaring twenties! Tickets for just £25 and £35 for The Great Gatsby as part of London Theatre Week.
London Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for THE MOUSETRAPLondon Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for THE MOUSETRAP
September 1, 2022

London Theatre Week: Tickets at £15, £25, £35 & £45 for Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, the world’s longest-running play